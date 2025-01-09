Supporting William's Cancer Journey

My friend's family is going through an incredibly tough time right now due to cancer. Her son William (age 13) has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of stage 2 T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. The tumor is large and putting pressure on his heart, lungs, and airway. William is such a sweet caring kid who loves reading, video games, and board games. This diagnosis has been heartbreaking for his family. He's been in the hospital since the beginning of December and started his first chemotherapy Friday, January 3rd, 2025.

This family has already faced so much, his mother has battled a major stroke, uterine cancer and other diseases.

Their daughter has a life-threatening disease as well.

I'm hoping to raise funds to help them with any extra expenses during this difficult time. Any amount, big or small, would mean so much. Thank you for support!