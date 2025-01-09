Campaign Image

Support Kinsley and Kirsten on mission to CR

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $1,400

Campaign created by Justin Brown

Kinsley and Kirsten are stepping out in faith and going on their first international mission trip.  They will be going to Costa Rica to help minister to the locals.   While on this trip they will be tasked with ministry jobs such as construction, evangelism, and working with younger children.  We are very excited that God has instilled within their hearts a desire to go and be a part of the Great Commission.  Please consider donating toward this trip if able.  More than anything we desire prayer for safe travel and effectiveness while ministering to the people of Costa Rica.  

Recent Donations
Craig and Danielle Brown
$ 1000.00 USD
2 hours ago

Travel mercies, in Jesus' name. Amen

Libby Breeding
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Rhonda McLemore
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

I will certainly be praying for all involved in this trip

Katie Stephens
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Jordan and Jana Davis
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you all as you go! Matthew 28:19-20

