Support Kinsley and Kirsten on mission to CR

Kinsley and Kirsten are stepping out in faith and going on their first international mission trip. They will be going to Costa Rica to help minister to the locals. While on this trip they will be tasked with ministry jobs such as construction, evangelism, and working with younger children. We are very excited that God has instilled within their hearts a desire to go and be a part of the Great Commission. Please consider donating toward this trip if able. More than anything we desire prayer for safe travel and effectiveness while ministering to the people of Costa Rica.