Raising funds to repair a missionaries vehicle

Summerville Bryant is a quiet, unassuming man who teaches at a Bible College in North East Liberia, Africa, in an area that is almost endless jungle.

You are invited to help us as we seek to restore another critical part of his work.

You see he, along with his wife, Poandeh, is also responsible for raising up and nurturing new churches in this most challenging of environments. He currently has four remote churches in his care, plus two house churches which he recently raised up across the border in Guinea, and the only way he can serve these far flung communities is by means of a second hand, donated Toyota Land Cruiser. It is the only kind of rugged vehicle which can navigate the treacherous jungle tracks. and it is in constant use transporting people and even lumber when they are constructing new church buildings.

However, the engine seized up recently and he does not have the resources to replace it with a rebuilt engine.

It will take roughly $7,000 US dollars to accomplish this, which translates into approx $10,000 Canadian dollars.

Any amount, large or small will be welcomed as we seek raise this money, and get Summerville back to doing what he loves so much - caring for churches, and bringing hope to widely scattered believers in the Liberian jungle.