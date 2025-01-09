Campaign Image

Supporting Marc and Marylin

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $12,200

Campaign created by Sarah Ballew

Dear Friends and Family,

As you may know, devastating wildfires have recently ravaged parts of Southern California. Tragically, our beloved family members, Marylin and Marc, have lost their home in Altadena to these fires, and nearly all of their belongings.

It’s difficult to articulate the magnitude of this loss for their family. The funds raised here will assist them with getting new housing, replacing essential belongings, and will help to lighten the heavy burden they’re carrying as a result of this tragedy.

If you know them, you know that Marylin and Marc are among the most generous couples you’ll ever meet, constantly opening their home for people to stay, and blessing friends and strangers in so many ways. This is a tangible way we can support them in return.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference as they begin the challenging process of rebuilding their lives.

Please also keep Marylin and Marc in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the difficult days, weeks, and months ahead.

If you have any questions, please feel free to get in touch with me robandsarahballew@gmail.com


On behalf of all of us, thank you!



Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 hour ago

Hoping you get back on your feet soon!!!

Scott
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Praying for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
16 hours ago

Mirabella Family
$ 100.00 USD
16 hours ago

Your strength and grace through this is a true inspiration. You are in our prayers.

Susan W
$ 500.00 USD
17 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

May God’s grace increase every dollar so that all of your needs are met. Love, Tirsa

Luis
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Yadi Chou
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Huong Dao
$ 150.00 USD
1 day ago

Thinking of you guys

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Tristen Nichols
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Adam Brown
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Heart goes out to you from across the pond. Sending love from the UK

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
2 days ago

Kim Boone-Nakase
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

100
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

More love than you know!

The Ray Family
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 days ago

Jessalyn Glant
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending love and prayers

