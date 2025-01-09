Supporting Marc and Marylin

Dear Friends and Family,

As you may know, devastating wildfires have recently ravaged parts of Southern California. Tragically, our beloved family members, Marylin and Marc, have lost their home in Altadena to these fires, and nearly all of their belongings.

It’s difficult to articulate the magnitude of this loss for their family. The funds raised here will assist them with getting new housing, replacing essential belongings, and will help to lighten the heavy burden they’re carrying as a result of this tragedy.

If you know them, you know that Marylin and Marc are among the most generous couples you’ll ever meet, constantly opening their home for people to stay, and blessing friends and strangers in so many ways. This is a tangible way we can support them in return.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference as they begin the challenging process of rebuilding their lives.

Please also keep Marylin and Marc in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the difficult days, weeks, and months ahead.

If you have any questions, please feel free to get in touch with me robandsarahballew@gmail.com





On behalf of all of us, thank you!







