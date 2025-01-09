Supporting McCarthy's

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $11,060
As we enter the last phase of this awful brain cancer journey for Bruce, we are forever grateful for everyone who has helped us along the way already, but Donna needs some help once again. Bruce needs someone with him around the clock now, and Donna needs to work at least part time. Hired home health aides are expensive, and are not automatically provided by hospice anymore. All funds go toward paying for home health aides and allowing Donna to stay in their home until the lease ends August 1st. (Because she is still under 60 years old for another year, she cannot receive any of Bruce's social security benefits after he is gone). Prayers are always appreciated and reciprocated.
Thinking of you both fondly from the time I knew you in Atlanta. Praying for strength and peace in the days and weeks ahead.
Praying hard for you and your family. I'm so sorry you are going through this. God has a plan and you are such an inspiration of what it looks like to keep your faith when things seem insurmountable. You are amazing. Hugs to you and your family.
Sending warms wishes and prayers to you and your family.
Sending lots of prayers to you all. Please reach out if we can help ease your pain in any way.
Sending you lots of love and hugs, I wish I could do more
Thinking of you and Bruce daily! Prayers for strength and peace!
Thoughts and prayers to you and your family
Thoughts and Prayers for you and Bruce
Praying for God to wrap his loving arms around you and Bruce.
Prayers for you both, Donna and Bruce. May God be so very near, bringing peace, strength, support and providing all you need. Our love and prayers, JD & Denise
Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Sending you hugs and prayers
I remember how much you encouraged me as a young wife with a husband in the hospital with a TBI. Praying for you as you walk through this time with Bruce.
Lots of love and big hugs to you both! ❤️
Love and Prayers to you both! xoxo
Praying for you! Heather S.
