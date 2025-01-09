For Diane who lost her home in the Eaton fire

One of my best friends, Diane lost her home this week in the raging Eaton fire in Altadena, Southern California.

Diane is one of the kindest, sweetest and most generous people I have ever met. We have known each other since 2012, when we met while studying at the same school. We became really good friends, and through the years our friendship only became more solid. Diane has always been there when I needed any type of support. She helped me tremendously to get through some difficult times, especially when I lost my beloved dog Noah.

Diane, her husband and their 3 puppies left their Altadena home very early on Wednesday morning, when their area went under a mandatory evacuation. They were able to find a hotel who accepted animals, and this is where they are currently staying. Around noon today I got the devastating text from Diane, saying: "we learned a bit ago that we lost everything". Reading and seeing reports about these crazy fires is hard enough. Learning that your friend was directly affected by it and lost their home and everything they owned - is a next level of shock and disbelief. I can't imagine what my friend and her husband are going through right now. I just can't. I know I want to help them somehow. It will take a long time to rebuild their lives and to bring any type of normalcy. In the meantime they will need help, especially financially. I have never created any donation campaign for myself or anyone else. This is the first time. I don't know how much money they need. But I know that whatever we can fundraise will be of a huge help for them. Thank you. Thank you for any help: sharing this, donating, sending prayers. I appreciate it so much. Thank you.