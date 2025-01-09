Uganda Mission Trip

Friends and Family!

Another exciting opportunity is available to me for a mission opportunity with a group of friends to travel and serve in Kampala, Uganda this March.

Good friends of mine, Josh and Dianna Palmer adopted their son Job when he was a toddler from Uganda, and now Job is a sophomore in high school! The Palmers try to travel back to his home village every other year, to serve his family and friends. This time, Josh is gathering a group of men from our area to come along and serve!

Get this: we will work a farm outside Kampala for a Christian school, spending time with the school kids, and preaching at various church services.

Not only that, in a nearby village, we will prepare and deliver mercy food/medical bags to the villagers. A great opportunity will be meeting with local leaders to establish a church. One thousand people per day come to the towns well but there is not a church currently established. In all, we will teach local village men a farming technique to have sustainable long-term crops while providing tools and seeds to start.

There is so much work we get to do and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. Will you come along with me in this journey in a few ways:

PRAY - for us and the team before, during, and after the trip. Pray that we would be powerfully used by our Savior. Pray God would prepare the path ahead of us as well as the hearts of those He has for us to interact with.

DONATE: This is such a vulnerable step for me. Still, God has called us, and we are trusting in Him to provide. If you feel led, we would be blessed by your financial support. The payment deadline for the trip is February 3rd. Your tax-deductible gift, of any amount, is greatly appreciated! Not only that I take you along the way with me because of this support through stories and social media.

TELL OTHERS: The team God is assembling to share His great name in Uganda, will be strengthened and upheld by prayer. Please share our mission with anyone you can who also wants to contribute in the best way they are lead.

Yall - I’m pumped for this opportunity, and I’m given such a great group of support in these endeavors. I’m so grateful for the men going and leading together in this outreach. Thank you for entrusting me by your support. We are excited to watch the Lord provide so that we can obediently go and tell others about Him!