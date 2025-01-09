Campaign Image

Lisa lost everything

Raised:

 USD $5,810

Campaign created by Joy Blackburn

Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Blackburn

On the morning of January 8th, Lisa lost everything. The home she had been renting in Altadena, California, containing everything she owned, was burned to the ground in the Eaton fire. Fortunately, she got out the evening prior, but at that time her neighborhood wasn’t in danger. She had blithely packed up her dog Charlie, and a change of underwear, then went to stay with friends at their insistence. By morning, everything she owned was in ashes. She had been renting the home for almost 10 years – since prior to her retirement from the Huntington Library. You can imagine how completely untethered she must feel.

Over the years, all her siblings have moved from the Pasadena area. From here in Colorado, there is little I can do to help her – I can’t even give her a hug. Most of you know the economic strain I’m under, as I work 3 jobs trying to set my kids up for long-term success. But if I put my meager assistance together with contributions from others, we could make a real difference for Lisa. Nothing could look better to her right now than some pocket money. Please help me help her. She is the kindest, most generous-hearted person on the planet. And if the situation were reversed, she would be the first one in line to help any of us. Thank you all so very much!


Recent Donations
Show:
Sam Melissa Rosie
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

The Floyd family
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Emily Bryan
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Brittney Vinculado
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 day ago

Adrienne Brewer
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

From one librarian to another

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Prayers for Joy
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

The Mazzio - Mumfords
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending hugs from MA!

The Julius Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Ellie and Conner
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending you so much love, Aunt Lisa.

Lisa Ruddick
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Hilary Rajchel
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Brenda Shelly
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Patricia Cahill
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Silvia Morales
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Petra Goodman
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

hbt
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

