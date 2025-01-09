On the morning of January 8th, Lisa lost everything. The home she had been renting in Altadena, California, containing everything she owned, was burned to the ground in the Eaton fire. Fortunately, she got out the evening prior, but at that time her neighborhood wasn’t in danger. She had blithely packed up her dog Charlie, and a change of underwear, then went to stay with friends at their insistence. By morning, everything she owned was in ashes. She had been renting the home for almost 10 years – since prior to her retirement from the Huntington Library. You can imagine how completely untethered she must feel.

Over the years, all her siblings have moved from the Pasadena area. From here in Colorado, there is little I can do to help her – I can’t even give her a hug. Most of you know the economic strain I’m under, as I work 3 jobs trying to set my kids up for long-term success. But if I put my meager assistance together with contributions from others, we could make a real difference for Lisa. Nothing could look better to her right now than some pocket money. Please help me help her. She is the kindest, most generous-hearted person on the planet. And if the situation were reversed, she would be the first one in line to help any of us. Thank you all so very much!



