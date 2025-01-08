Turkey 🇹🇷 Mission Trip October 2025

Goal:
I NEED YOUR HELP PLEASE 🙏🏻 I have registered for a missions trip in October of 2025 to the country of Turkey 🇹🇷 The missions trip costs $5,690 and that does NOT COVER lunch’s or personal expenses on the trip. I have already fundraised and saved 3,400$ and now just need help with the other $2,000 🙏🏻 ANYTHING helps and is greatly APPRECIATED ❤️ I really feel like GOD is going to speak to me and CHANGE me on this trip and I WOULD LOVE IT IF YOUR ABLE TO HELP ME GOOOOO!!! I will be posting through social media and doing video blogs while I’m over there , so you will definitely be able to see all that your seed money allowed me to be a part of. The crazy thing about this trip is it actually happens over the course of my birthday in October, which I do not believe is a coincidence, bc GOD has a plan and a purpose for EVERYTHING!!! PLEASE HELP ME GO ON THIS MISSION TRIP IF YOU CAN 🙏🏻 GOD SEES YOU ❤️
Lord bless this and multiply it.
