Supporting Laura Schroy through cancer treatments

In the summer of 2024 Laura Schroy got news that her melanoma had spread to her brain. This kick started very invasive treatments including surgery, radiation and immunotherapy. This has been a shock to the whole Schroy family because Laura is a homeschooling mother of five while her husband serves as a Master Sergeant in the Air Force. Laura is still fiercely fighting through her treatments and will soon need to travel from Philadelphia area to Kansas to continue her fight. Please join us in supporting Laura.