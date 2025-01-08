Supporting Laura Schroy through cancer treatments

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $8,670
In the summer of 2024 Laura Schroy got news that her melanoma had spread to her brain. This kick started very invasive treatments including surgery, radiation and immunotherapy. This has been a shock to the whole Schroy family because Laura is a homeschooling mother of five while her husband serves as a Master Sergeant in the Air Force. Laura is still fiercely fighting through her treatments and will soon need to travel from Philadelphia area to Kansas to continue her fight. Please join us in supporting Laura.
Carlin family
Sending prayers during this difficult time for healing and strength.
Thinking of you.
Praying for your family 🙏
All the prayers
God Bless.... You are in our prayers !!!!
Stay strong and God bless!
Prayers to the family
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.