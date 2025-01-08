Campaign Image

Supporting Laura Schroy through cancer treatments

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $8,670

Campaign created by Fear Not Construction

Supporting Laura Schroy through cancer treatments

In the summer of 2024 Laura Schroy got news that her melanoma had spread to her brain. This kick started very invasive treatments including surgery, radiation and immunotherapy. This has been a shock to the whole Schroy family because Laura is a homeschooling mother of five while her husband serves as a Master Sergeant in the Air Force. Laura is still fiercely fighting through her treatments and will soon need to travel from Philadelphia area to Kansas to continue her fight. Please join us in supporting Laura. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

Carlin family

Timi Jones
$ 30.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending prayers during this difficult time for healing and strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 days ago

CMSgt Zarilla and family
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Thinking of you.

Hrynkow Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for your family 🙏

Bryce Harrison
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Mary Kate Carlin
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

All the prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

God Bless.... You are in our prayers !!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Mike Z
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

The Runewicz Family
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Stay strong and God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

DRD
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Benji
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Prayers to the family

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo