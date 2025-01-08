Legal Help to Protect Dog Ridge Members

Hello all! I am asking for help with legal fees in order to reign in the tyranny of Dog Ridge, force transparency, and prevent memberships from being invalidated. My husband and I started this fight a little over a year ago because of our own issue with Dog Ridge. Throughout our process, we have seen the corruption and how other members have been affected. Dog Ridge has approximately 1800 members but only around 600 of us are considered "valid members" regardless of how long you've been a customer.

I have found an attorney out of the area who has vast knowledge of WSCs, representing both customers and corporations, nonprofit organizations, and administrative/appellate law.

The retainer for the attorney is $2,500.00. He charges $350.00/hr. He would need a few hours of research to do his initial due diligence by reviewing bylaws, tariffs, articles of incorporation, etc., to give us a more detailed cost estimate and path to success. We are looking at potentially up to approximately $10,000 if we don't end up in court. If it ends up getting litigated, it can be more expensive, BUT we would be entitled to requesting attorney fees and damages to be paid.

If you feel as passionately as I do about fixing the corruption and issues within Dog Ridge, for everyone, join in the fight and share the expense for a path to transparency and accountability.