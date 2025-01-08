Stop Trudeau’s Power Grab

Justin Trudeau has done it again—he’s bending the rules to protect himself and his fragile Liberal Party, not the Canadian people. By proroguing Parliament until March 24th, Trudeau isn’t just dodging accountability; he’s dismantling the very foundation of our democracy. He’s avoiding a no-confidence vote he knows he could lose, and instead of letting Canadians decide the fate of his government, he’s unilaterally shutting down the nation’s ability to govern itself. This isn’t leadership—it’s cowardice.





Let’s be clear: prorogation, used like this, is an assault on constitutional principles. Parliament isn’t some trivial institution that Trudeau can turn off and on when it suits him. It’s the beating heart of Canadian democracy—the place where laws are debated, decisions are scrutinized, and governments are held accountable. By shutting it down in the middle of a scandal-ridden minority government, Trudeau is making a mockery of the system and thumbing his nose at the people he’s supposed to serve.





The Constitution doesn’t give Trudeau the right to silence opposition to protect his political future. Prorogation is supposed to reset Parliament in extraordinary circumstances—not as a political tool to avoid the consequences of his government’s incompetence. Trudeau is abusing this mechanism to shield himself from a vote of no confidence that opposition leaders are ready to bring. This is not only undemocratic—it’s unconstitutional.





And what does this mean for Canadians? It means no action on skyrocketing inflation, housing crises, food insecurity, and looming U.S. tariffs while Trudeau’s government stalls for time. It means Parliament—our voice—remains silent when Canada needs leadership the most. It means Trudeau is putting his party’s survival ahead of the country’s future.





This is why we’re launching a legal challenge to fight Trudeau’s prorogation. This isn’t just about stopping one man’s power grab—it’s about protecting Canada’s democracy for generations to come. Every dollar raised will go toward challenging this unconstitutional overreach in court, holding Trudeau accountable, and sending a message: Canadian democracy is not for sale, and it’s not at the whim of any one leader.





Now is the time to act. If we don’t stand up to this, what’s next? How much further will Trudeau go to consolidate power and avoid scrutiny? Canadians deserve better. We deserve a government that works for us—not for itself.





Join us. Donate today to help fund this fight. Together, we can stop Trudeau’s abuse of power and restore integrity to our democracy. Every voice, every dollar, every effort counts. Let’s send a clear message: Trudeau, you don’t get to shut us out. This is our Canada, not yours.