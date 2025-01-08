Helping the Family of Chris Price

It is with great sadness that Online Gaming Fraud Reports has to inform our members that we lost a member of our Team today. One of our longest serving admins, as well as our friend, Chris Price passed away. We are truly devastated by this loss. He was a good man. He donated his time to our group to help everyone stay safe while online gaming. He leaves behind his significant other Christy Forester (Another valued member) and children. We want to help Christy with some every day expenses and/or funeral expenses while she and her family go through the grieving process and try to navigate through this terrible tradgedy. Chris donated a great deal of time to help our members and dealers. It is our hope that Online Gaming Fraud Reports and our members can give him a little bit of love back for all the time and effort he put in to making this group as successful as it can be. We realize times are hard for everyone right now but if you can manage even a 5 or ten dollar donation, I know Chris and his Family would be forever grateful.