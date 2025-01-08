Medical Fundraiser for My Dad

Dear friends and kind strangers,

On December 10, my father was rushed to the ICU due to a life-threatening medical emergency. The treatments, medications, and round-the-clock care required in the ICU have already racked up the medical bills amounting to over 850,000 Philippine pesos, and the costs continue to rise every day. To make matters even more difficult, the hospital is holding us because we cannot pay the bills in full. The financial burden has become overwhelming for our family, but we are determined to do everything in our power to give my father the best chance at recovery. That's why we are reaching out to you for support during this incredibly difficult time.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward paying my father's medical bills and ensuring he continues to receive the critical care he needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others who may be able to help would mean so much to us. Your kindness and generosity can bring us one step closer to relieving this financial burden. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your prayers, donation, and for simply taking the time to read our story.

Jadel

