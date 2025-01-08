Campaign Image

Need help with apartment rental

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $942

Campaign created by Luke Palmer

Campaign funds will be received by Luke Palmer

You've heard my story plenty I'm sure. I had went to jail after a blackout and wound up losing everything and am pretty desperate to get back on my feet. I need a place to live so I can get a warehouse job somewhere operating a forklift. My fiancee is trying to save money as well and I'm in no position to contribute to our cause due to being stranded in a court ordered program that won't allow me to work. I'm seeing if I can raise some money to throw at my housing situation so I can get a job and get married and all that good stuff. nobody should care, but if you do and you can help out with this pesky little roadblock I would be forever in your debt

TadMac
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Good luck

Meow
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

Never quit.

Glassjaw
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Hope it helps a little.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Prayers up for you "Richard"

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Good luck

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 52.00 USD
4 days ago

Zeke
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Good luck bro, and God bless.

anon
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

