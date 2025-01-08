Need help with apartment rental

You've heard my story plenty I'm sure. I had went to jail after a blackout and wound up losing everything and am pretty desperate to get back on my feet. I need a place to live so I can get a warehouse job somewhere operating a forklift. My fiancee is trying to save money as well and I'm in no position to contribute to our cause due to being stranded in a court ordered program that won't allow me to work. I'm seeing if I can raise some money to throw at my housing situation so I can get a job and get married and all that good stuff. nobody should care, but if you do and you can help out with this pesky little roadblock I would be forever in your debt