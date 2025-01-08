Support After the Loss of Their Father

On January 6, 2025, our family tragically lost JR, a loving father, partner, and friend. This loss has left us heartbroken and has created an unexpected financial burden during an already incredibly difficult time.







JR was the pillar of our family, always there to offer love, support, and a helping hand. His untimely passing has left our 4 children without their devoted father, and we are now facing financial challenges as we navigate this period of grief.





We are asking for your support to help cover funeral expenses, daily living costs, and to provide a bit of stability as we move forward. Your generosity will help us keep the kids on track with their education and well-being, and allow us to grieve without the added stress of financial hardship.





Every donation, no matter how big or small, will be deeply appreciated. We are so grateful for any support you can offer during this incredibly difficult time.





Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thankful for any help you can provide.





blessings,

Carissa







