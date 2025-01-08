Supporting Kudick Family

Help a Single Mom and Her Children Rebuild After Devastating Fire





We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support in helping a courageous mother and her two children rebuild their lives after a devastating fire destroyed everything they owned.





On the night of January 6th Ashley Kudick tragically lost her home and all of hers and her children's belongings in a house fire. What makes this loss even more heartbreaking is that they also lost Christmas gifts her children had been eagerly anticipating, leaving them without much-needed warmth and joy during what should have been a special season.





This family’s challenges don't end there. Ashley has been battling health issues recently, and the fire has only compounded her struggles. On top of losing their home, their clothes, their furniture, and their personal items, Ashley is now facing even more uncertainty about the future.





As a single mother, she has worked tirelessly to provide for her children and her dog, and now, she is trying to navigate rebuilding from scratch while dealing with ongoing health concerns. The emotional and financial toll is overwhelming, but with your help, we believe we can support this family as they start again.





How You Can Help:





We are raising funds to assist Ashley, her dog lily and her children Celia and Jason, in getting back on their feet. Your generous donations will help cover the immediate expenses they are facing, including:





Securing a new rental home: Finding a safe and stable place to live is the first step in helping them regain their sense of security.





Replacing clothing and personal items: After losing everything in the fire, they are in need of clothing, toiletries, and other everyday essentials.





Furnishing their new home: From beds to basic furniture, we want to ensure they have the comforts of home as they begin to rebuild.





Replacing lost Christmas gifts: Any funds to help restore the joy and magic of the holiday season would be deeply appreciated, especially for her young children, who have already been through so much.





A Gift of Hope:





While the road ahead will be challenging, we believe that with your support, Ashley, Celia and Jason and their dog Lily can begin to heal and move forward. Every donation—big or small—will make a difference and bring them one step closer to feeling safe, loved, and supported again.





We ask that you please consider making a donation to help restore the security and warmth they’ve lost. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your network. The power of community is incredible, and we know that together we can help this family rebuild their lives.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time.





With gratitude and thanks