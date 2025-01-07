Let there be Light Alaska2Ukraine

Svetlana Chebanova is an artist from Mykolaiv. She made a famous serious of blue-and-yellow themed artworks back in 2014, which helped to express Ukraine's national movement for independence. Today she presents art therapy workshops for civilians who have been affected by the Russian invasion. For the cost of paint and paper (about $150 USD), twenty people can experience something that takes them out of their daily fight for survival. Yes, there are many necessary causes which compete for these donations -- electronic shields, medical supplies, generators and heaters and even food and water. So this is a small fundraiser -- but it is one of the things that keeps us human even when people are trying to destroy us and tear down everything we have built. With these little acts of resistance and humanity, we speak light into darkness. Let's make the world a brighter place.