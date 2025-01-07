Campaign Image
Help Karrington Hear Again

Goal:

 USD $1,100

Raised:

 USD $1,280

Campaign created by Shannon Neal

Campaign funds will be received by Shannon Neal

Karrington has suffered for years with difficulty hearing, dizzy spells, vertigo, balance and sensory issues. We had always chalked this up to her chronic allergies and congestion. Unfortunately we were wrong. She was diagnosed recently with progressive hearing loss and SCDS (Superior Semicircular Canal Dehiscence Syndrome). She is now in need of hearing aids in both ears which, unfortunately, are not cheap.

In October 2024 during a routine checkup she failed her hearing test. Her pediatrician noted that she had been scoring worse over the previous years tests but this one she had failed outright. A followup test was done a month later and she failed this test as well. She was referred out to an ENT specialist for a more comprehensive test a few weeks later. After testing was complete we discovered she has progressive hearing loss (worse in the left ear) most likely caused by a genetic condition. Her hearing loss will continue to get worse over time and to prepare for her to eventually loose most if not all of her hearing in the coming years. A CT scan was ordered as well and it was discovered that Karrington has SCDS or Superior Semicircular Canal Dehiscence Syndrome in the left ear. This is a rare condition where the bone above the superior canal in the inner ear has a hole leading into the cranium / skull. This is worsening the hearing loss in her left ear as well as the root cause of the dizziness, vertigo, balance issues and more.

She is set up to see a specialist at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston on March 5th as surgery will be the eventual fix for this and further testing is required to determine the severity of her SCDS. In the meantime, she will continue to loose her hearing and now requires hearing aids in both ears. The type of hearing aids she needs are not cheap. Thankfully we do have insurance that will cover some of the cost however it does not cover all of the cost of the hearing aids so we have to cover the remaining amount. It is hard for us to ask for help however Karrington needs her hearing aids sooner rather than later and all of the testing thus far has been a drain on us financially. She has already had to deal with a ton of medical issues in her 14 years and this is one more thing that has been piled onto her. She's got a wicked sense of humor and is taking this all so well and she's happy to finally get some real answers but we know she is struggling, especially out in public because she just cannot hear well.

Our beautiful, quiet, funny, artistic daughter, Karrington Grace, is a fighter for sure and she's taken on the biggest fight yet. Karrington has suffered her entire life with severe allergies, eczema, asthma, ADD as well as learning difficulties. She suffers daily but she isn't a complainer and she takes most things in stride, keeps a smile on her face and a "dad joke" ready and waiting for anyone who comes near. She is such an amazing daughter and we are lucky to be her parents.

We appreciate all of your love and support. Anything, be it a donation, prayer or even just a kind word of encouragement or new "dad joke" for Karrington is very much appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Irene Martinez
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Indie
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Much love to y’all!

Lisa Smith
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Lindy Haagensen
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Deborah and Wayne
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Smith Family
$ 30.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying too.

Triple J Summit Fire
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Wishing you the best

Kristi DeCarlo
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Keep fighting Karrington! We're with you all the way! Much love from Kristi and AJ!

John and Deb
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Pam and Dennis
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

The Pappas Family
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

God bless you Karrington.

Stephen Elyse Sutphen
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for y’all.

Debi and Mike
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Lifting her up in prayer!

Casey and Tiffany
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Veronica and Dee
$ 400.00 USD
6 days ago

Wishing Karrington all the best. Hope this helps. We love y’all

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

It’s not much but it’s a start. Sending prayers as Karrington journeys through this diagnosis.

