Campaign Image

Burr Wineland Funeral Fund

Goal:

 USD $6,700

Raised:

 USD $500

Campaign created by Larry Wineland

Campaign funds will be received by Larry Wineland

Burr Wineland Funeral Fund

My son, Burr Wineland passed away December 18, 2024. At the time of his death, he was not employed and did not have any insurance. This has created hardship for his family to try to cover all related funeral costs. We are on a fixed income so we are creating this account to accept donations for anyone willing to help with these unexpected expenses. Thank you in advance for anything you are able to give - any amount is very helpful and so very appreciated.

Thank you for your consideration,

Larry Wineland

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Dianne W
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss! Praying for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Blessings to the family

Shaun
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo