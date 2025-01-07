Burr Wineland Funeral Fund

My son, Burr Wineland passed away December 18, 2024. At the time of his death, he was not employed and did not have any insurance. This has created hardship for his family to try to cover all related funeral costs. We are on a fixed income so we are creating this account to accept donations for anyone willing to help with these unexpected expenses. Thank you in advance for anything you are able to give - any amount is very helpful and so very appreciated.

Thank you for your consideration,

Larry Wineland