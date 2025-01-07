Campaign Image

Support Brandon Anderson

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $6,965

Campaign created by Scott Ledding

Brandon Anderson is an Active Duty USPHS Officer with 10 years of service, who recently has lost his house and vehicles in a home fire. Raising funds to help him get clothes and food, as well as help him set up a long term plan as the house is taken care of. 

Recent Donations
Nicole Sarauer
$ 75.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

Dawn Parsons
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

So sorry to hear about the loss of your home. You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Matt McClung
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

I’m so sorry to hear this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending support from a fellow pharmacy member. So sorry you are going through this.

Tai Chen
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Traci Radmanovich
$ 500.00 USD
2 days ago

I am so sorry this happened to you ! God is with you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Andrea N
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

May you continue to be provided for and blessed through this awful experience. You have a village around you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

From one PHS officer to another, praying all your needs are met.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

We'll always be born on the 4th of July brother. Stay positive and keep your head up man

Judy Bachler
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Wishing you and your family many blessings. You are not alone, we are with you!

