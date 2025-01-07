Support Brandon Anderson

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $6,965
Brandon Anderson is an Active Duty USPHS Officer with 10 years of service, who recently has lost his house and vehicles in a home fire. Raising funds to help him get clothes and food, as well as help him set up a long term plan as the house is taken care of.
So sorry to hear about the loss of your home. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
I’m so sorry to hear this.
Sending support from a fellow pharmacy member. So sorry you are going through this.
I am so sorry this happened to you ! God is with you!
May you continue to be provided for and blessed through this awful experience. You have a village around you!
From one PHS officer to another, praying all your needs are met.
We'll always be born on the 4th of July brother. Stay positive and keep your head up man
Wishing you and your family many blessings. You are not alone, we are with you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.