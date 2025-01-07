Supporting the Olsan Family

Tony has been in and out of surgery after having a terrible fall. He still has a lot of work on his lungs that need time to recover and will be at Vanderbilt for a while. He is also now being started on ECMO and will be in the ICU for an unknown amount of time. This campaign is to help his wife and children while he is still on this long road to recovery. Currently Jennifer is traveling back and forth to the hospital daily, and is keeping us updated as any new developments occur. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers, he has already had a few setbacks, but everyone is very hopeful that the ECMO will give him the boost he needs! Thank you in advanced for any donations, and we will be sure to keep everyone up to date as best we can.