Supporting the Olsan Family

 USD $4,150

Campaign created by Kiersten Hearn

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Olsan

Tony has been in and out of surgery after having a terrible fall. He still has a lot of work on his lungs that need time to recover and will be at Vanderbilt for a while. He is also now being started on ECMO and will be in the ICU for an unknown amount of time. This campaign is to help his wife and children while he is still on this long road to recovery. Currently Jennifer is traveling back and forth to the hospital daily, and is keeping us updated as any new developments occur. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers, he has already had a few setbacks, but everyone is very hopeful that the ECMO will give him the boost he needs! Thank you in advanced for any donations, and we will be sure to keep everyone up to date as best we can. 
Recent Donations
Mike Neverdusky
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Rick and Deann Dickerson
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Prayers to all of the family!

Emily Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Prayers for you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for you and your family. Listen to Katy Nicole - “In Jesus Name”

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for a speedy recovery for Tony, also praying for his family.

Tina Young
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Get well soon

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for your recovery!

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying hard for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Chad Dunning
$ 30.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying for you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

He is in the best hands. Just got out of there with my teenage son. Praying for a speedy recovery.

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Prayers from our family to yours.

Toni Atkins
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Lane and Milynn Page
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for you guys!!

Judy Luce
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Sending best wishes and healing energy to all.

Lakyn Hyatt
$ 30.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for a speedy recovery!

Louie
$ 250.00 USD
6 days ago

Jacquelyn Harris
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

🙏🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Mystical
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

