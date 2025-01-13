Dear family and friends,

It is a joy to be writing to you all now as an official candidate of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter!

When people ask me what I think of seminary, my response, in a nutshell, is that it has been an adventure. Like the sweet Mother of God, the life we live at Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary is full of grace. The sacraments, prayers, and guidance offered by the priests of our fraternity feed my soul as well as those I love thanks to the abundance of God's grace. Our wonderful priests provide for us the guidance, discipline, and grace we need to become just what they are and we hope to become: mediators between God and men. These priests pour themselves out for us seminarians and so many others which I find truly inspiring. With the help of God, our sweet Lady of Guadalupe, St. Joseph, and this strong fraternity, I hope to discern God's will well, respond to God's priestly calling and inspire and offer prayers and sacrifices for His children!

The first year of spirituality with the fraternity is rigorous in academics, challenging in human formation and an interior battle in prayer and spiritual formation. I believe God is calling me to persevere in this. God has helped me in the trials of this past semester and I now look forward with hope in His call to continue. Please pray for me and I will gratefully pray for you as will my fellow confreres.

To continue with the fraternity, the seminary asks that I try my best to provide for a portion of the seminary tuition and that I provide for my own life expenses. The goal I have set to raise is a requested $7000 of tuition as well as $4000 for my own life expenses including textbooks for this semester, travel costs, school supplies, seminary attire, etc. The goal total would be $11,000. Any excess amount after tuition and expenses will be given to the fraternity of St. Peter. Your generosity makes our ministry and my discernment of the priesthood possible. I kindly entreat you to help me reach this goal! May God richly reward you for your generosity and I will gratefully remember you all in my prayers and sacrifices over the next semester! Glory be to God! Honor be to Our Lady of Guadalupe! Honor be to St. Joseph!

In His love,

Luke Sawaya