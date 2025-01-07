Campaign Image

Thor needs emergency surgery

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $1,010

Campaign created by Rusty Redwine

Campaign funds will be received by Rusty Redwine

Please help if possible. Thor, our 2 year old French bulldog needs emergency surgery. He ingested large chunks of hard plastic. The total will come to just over $3000.00, and we need about $2000.00 to cover the difference. Thanks you so much for the support.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 days ago

Bruce Smith
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

get well soon Thor, from Kel

Rogue
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

For the lil puppers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
7 days ago

Hope this helps

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Stay strong 💪

QM DQ
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Hope this helps you guys, and your little dude.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 days ago

You will make it Thor! see ya soon so you can make noises on stream and bother MSK :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Many Blessings on Thor, you got this Doggo. Blessings on your family as well

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

I hope that Thor will get better soon and that he’ll be as strong as his name.

Yarn Witch hubby
$ 15.00 USD
7 days ago

This hits home for us and I wish we could do more. We’re sending all our love and will donate more when we can. Stay strong!

WS
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Ryan - Legion Games 2076
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

big daddy
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

