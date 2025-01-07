Thor needs emergency surgery

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,010
Campaign funds will be received by Rusty Redwine
Please help if possible. Thor, our 2 year old French bulldog needs emergency surgery. He ingested large chunks of hard plastic. The total will come to just over $3000.00, and we need about $2000.00 to cover the difference. Thanks you so much for the support.
get well soon Thor, from Kel
For the lil puppers!
Hope this helps
Stay strong 💪
Hope this helps you guys, and your little dude.
You will make it Thor! see ya soon so you can make noises on stream and bother MSK :)
Many Blessings on Thor, you got this Doggo. Blessings on your family as well
I hope that Thor will get better soon and that he’ll be as strong as his name.
This hits home for us and I wish we could do more. We’re sending all our love and will donate more when we can. Stay strong!
