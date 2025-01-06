Kane Family

(Texto em português abaixo)



Little Esther was 3 and half years old in August 2023, when she started showing bruises all over her body and bleeding for hours after every little hurt, even bug bites scabs. The diagnosis came quickly after being admitted in the hospital. Her platelets were at 2 (normal is above 150) and she was diagnosed with ITP - Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a fancy name to say that she has low platelets and nobody knows why.

During the last year and a half, her parents tried many different treatments: Hematologists, Infectious Disease Specialist, Integrative Medicine, Chiropractors, Chinese Medicine, changed their diet completely, etc. The platelets number has been controlled with steroids, which affect little Esther very much. She gets very swollen and, the usually joyful and sweet girl, becomes very irritated, emotional, and sad.

All of these treatments drained all the family’s savings and put them in a lot of debt. Unfortunately, our medical system is what it is, and insurance doesn’t cover 99% of these treatments.

Now Esther is about to turn 5. Recently she started showing some resistance to the steroids, it seems like it’s not working as well to keep her platelets up. There are some other treatments that they could try, but their financial situation got to a point that they can’t continue anymore. They can’t go into more debt.

This family needs a miracle; please keep them in your prayers. They have three other children (7 to 1yo) and no family around to help.

If you feel like you could bless this family financially, please donate. Any amount helps. Funds will go to treatments and possible trips they will have to take to see doctors.

----- Português -----

Estherzinha tinha 3 anos e meio em agosto de 2023, quando começou a mostrar hematomas por todo o corpo e sangrar por horas após cada machucadinho, até mesmo picadas de insetos. O diagnóstico veio rapidamente após a primeira internação no hospital. Suas plaquetas estavam em 2 (o normal é acima de 150) e ela foi diagnosticada com PTI - Púrpura Trombocitopênica Imune, um nome chique para dizer que ela tem plaquetas baixas e ninguém sabe o porquê.

Durante o último ano e meio, seus pais tentaram muitos tratamentos diferentes: hematologistas, infectologista, medicina integrativa, quiropratas, medicina chinesa, homeopatia, mudança total da dieta, etc. O número de plaquetas só é controlado com corticóides, que afetam muito a Estherzinha. Ela fica muito inchada e, a menina que é geralmente alegre e doce, fica muito irritada, sensível e triste. Todos esses tratamentos custaram todas as economias da família e os colocaram em muitas dívidas. Infelizmente, o sistema médico dos EUA é o que é, tudo é caríssimo, e o plano não cobre 99% desses tratamentos.

Agora Esther está prestes a completar 5 anos. Recentemente, ela começou a mostrar resistência à medicação, e esta não está funcionando tão bem para manter suas plaquetas a níveis aceitáveis. Existem alguns outros tratamentos que eles poderiam tentar, mas sua situação financeira chegou a um ponto em que eles não podem mais continuar. Não tem de onde se endividar mais. Esta família precisa de um milagre; Por favor, mantenha-os em suas orações. Eles têm outros três filhos (7 a 1 ano) e nenhuma família por perto para ajudar.

Se você pode abençoar esta família financeiramente, por favor, doe. Qualquer quantia ajuda. O valor arrecadado irá para tratamentos e possíveis viagens que eles terão que fazer para acessar os tratamentos.

~ Para doações no Brasil:

- Por cartão de crédito, no link "Give" ou

- Por PIX: 4fd16003-d48e-4961-8268-6ce48a3a6271