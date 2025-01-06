Supporting Diana Byrnes

I am writing on behalf of our friend Diana, and while you may not have heard from her much in recent years, if you are receiving this message I am sure she has had a meaningful connection with you at some point along your journey. This is something we have in common. And for any of you who may have found your way here without knowing Diana personally, I welcome you to read further.

Five years ago the symptoms of progressive Stenosis in Diana’s lumbar spine began increasing and impacting her mobility. The chronic pain worsened during the pandemic from time homebound and supporting many through a period of significant crisis. Then, two years ago, she fell in her yard and fractured her upper femur. A second fall a year later created small fractures in her spine, slowing her mobility and recovery significantly. Sadly, a third fall in October of this year resulted in a broken right shoulder severely limiting her ability to care for herself. After all of these unfortunate injuries, Diana’s shoulder has now healed to the point she has been deemed healthy enough to undergo the much needed Stenosis surgery in January.

This period of Diana’s life has been trying to say the least. With her mobility now severely limited, she has been navigating constant discomfort, pain and a myriad of complications. As Diana says, “Spirit seems to be taken me out of the game for a while. This process has been a humbling initiation into relating to my body in older age. I am basically learning how to walk again, and take care of myself in new ways.”

Diana’s medical expenses and in-home care needs over these past few years have taken a toll on her meager savings. Now facing another surgery and requiring extended in-home care for the foreseeable future, I have offered to start this fundraiser to welcome donations and well wishes toward her recovery expenses. Diana has lived a fiercely independent life, and the circumstances of these past few years have been extremely challenging and humbling. Diana now requires assistance to handle basic needs to be able to live independently and may need to move into a more assisted living situation in the near future. Both costs are more than her savings can bear.

I want each of you to know that Diana has been missing making contact with you - her tribe. She has really, truly been honored to be in the presence of each of you over the years. She is eager to heal, move forward and to start another chapter. Diana wants to continue to offer her transformational work again in the future, and offer it in ways which can be enjoyable and balancing for her body as well as her spirit. As Diana is being remodeled, remade, reborn… your support means the world to her. She will be coming back and looking forward to connecting with you again. Thank you for supporting Diana through this journey of recovery and reinvention.

We're in this together,

Maggie, on behalf of Diana