Personal and Ministry Support

Hello,

Happy New Year! A new year may bring new opportunities. I am excited to share how God is leading me in 2025! Thanks for watching the video and for reading the information below.

The Backstory

Three years ago, God led me to Jer. 30:17: “ I will restore you to health and heal your wounds." I was diagnosed with autoimmune and nerve disorders in 2019. I left one job then the other in 2020. Despite chronic pain, I obtained my B.A. in Innovation, Leadership and Entrepreneurship from Western Carolina University online. I came away with a business plan and model of book distribution. However, the pandemic and illness prevented my goals from being realized.

In 2024, a nerve stimulator was surgically implanted in my lower back to help control pain signals from reaching my brain. In conjunction with pool P.T., I’m improving and gaining strength.

The Mission

Mission Publishers, "Our Mission, Your Story", publishes extraordinary stories by ordinary people. Our mission is to transform lives for God’s glory! The mission grows organically with authors who align with it. We have published seven books with three forthcoming.

The Mandate

The NOW TV Network

The vision is to broadcast “Mission Publishers Presents” in order to showcase authors, sell books, gain distribution and secure contracts.

From their website:

“Nationally, the NOW Television Network has a viewership of over 56 million households in the United States on Cable Television. You can watch The NOW Network on TikiLive Cable Ch.50, Vexus Ch. 249, NK Telco Cable Ch.72, LiteStream Cable Ch.80, FTC Ch.259, Rodeo Network Ch.364”

International

"The NOW Television Network has a viewership of over 180 million households in Africa, Western Europe & Asia on Intelsat 20 satellite TV & AVO Channel 704."

The time for me to act is NOW! The monthly cost is reduced from $510 to $216! I couldn’t miss this opportunity, and God confirmed His will in this endeavor. Within a hour, authors and advisors secured the first month's payment of $216.57 with a commitment to pay for two months of airtime. "Mission Publishers Presents" will air on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. EST starting January 30th for a year!

The Ask

The ask of $10,000 is for personal and media needs.

Here's the breakdown:

JANUARY EXPENSES

PERSONAL NEEDS

* $6,200 due Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. This is the most important need. Due to illness, I lost income, and my living expenses are in arrears. I have very p/t work via a friend, and a modest disability payment, but I need help catching up. T his amount must be paid in full by Jan. 31st.

- $1400 misc expenses

NOW TV NETWORK NEEDS

You can contribute to an expense or sponsor a show on a recurring basis or whenever you want!

JANUARY

$700 editing, intro/outro creation and placement, file specs configuration for upload.

$500 - one time purchase of rights to own/distribute shows via social media, website, etc.

$400 - MP account

Sponsor A Show!

Sponsorship is an opportunity to help an author air their shows for $50 each or by contributing when you want. There’s not an option to display book covers here. Visit https://missionpublishers.com/shop to browse titles. I will list them in updates to this campaign soon.

FEBRUARY

$700 editing intro/outro placement, file specs configuration for upload

$100 purchase episodes for MP use. This is a monthly occurring fee at $25 per show.

(Funds are due by February 4th)

Thanks again for taking time to check out my campaign. Your contribution will greatly help me in my time of need. It will also help “Mission Publishers Presents” go forth. This is a Body of Christ work.

Thank you for your prayers for me and God’s mission. Thank you for a contribution of any amount.

God bless you and yours in 2025.

💜 ~ Selena