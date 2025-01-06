Java Junction's Karla Welsch

Campaign Image

Karla Welsch has been a longtime community member & business owner in Dickinson. She started Java Junction, and was the first ever drive-up coffee shop in Dickinson, ND over 20 years ago. She has served many fantastic drinks to family, friends and customers over the years. She's given so much to her community, and now it's our turn to give back to her. She has been battling a rare infection for the last several months, and is in the hospital in Fargo receiving treatment. Being a small business owner, leaves her without insurance, and insurmountable medical bills. After many requests for a place to donate to help her out, we decided to start a GiveSendGo account to help her out. If you would rather drop off a donation at her shop, where several of us girls are helping out to keep her doors open, we will have a donation jar available there. The shop is located at 211 14th St W, in the parking lot of the Wurst Shop. You could also pick up your favorite drink while you're there!
Recent Donations
Show:
Kathy F
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Hugs and prayers for you, Karla! Stay strong!

Dakken
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Karla, Thank you for the amazing drinks! Lots of thoughts, prayers and love to you!

Bonnie Foss
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

praying for your my dear friend!I 🙏 ❤️

Darwin and Mary
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Karla, Sending love and prayers. Darwin and Mary

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Get well soon!

Clare Messmer
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Prayers for a full and speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹

Abby
$ 250.00 USD
4 days ago

Love and prayers from Phoenix! Love you auntie

Mike and Jen Hanel
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Prayers for a quick recovery! You got this!

Al and Peggy Stieg
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you,Karla. Sending you an express delivery of best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Matt E
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Karla, our Lord Jesus is holding you close! Know of Jesus' love and power to see you through wherever this trial leads, all you have to do is ask him to provide the grace and receive.

Amy Shobe
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Prayers to you!

Patty Furuseth
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Deb Grasl
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Hope you get well soon Karla. Prayers for a speedy recovery.

Michele Allerdings
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Get well soon!

Little Town Soy Candle Co
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Get well soon Karla! ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for you!

Tricia and Tyler M
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Always enjoy stopping for coffee and hot chocolate for the kids. Get better soon Karla!

Dawn Weber
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Deb Lewis
$ 40.00 USD
6 days ago

I wish Karla the very best and hope she has the best Doctors!! Karla is a very kind hearted sweet person who always made my day while ordering a coffee!! Many prayers sent her way!!! And HUGS

Julie Randy Binstock
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery Karla 🙏

