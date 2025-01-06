Java Junction's Karla Welsch

Karla Welsch has been a longtime community member & business owner in Dickinson. She started Java Junction, and was the first ever drive-up coffee shop in Dickinson, ND over 20 years ago. She has served many fantastic drinks to family, friends and customers over the years. She's given so much to her community, and now it's our turn to give back to her. She has been battling a rare infection for the last several months, and is in the hospital in Fargo receiving treatment. Being a small business owner, leaves her without insurance, and insurmountable medical bills. After many requests for a place to donate to help her out, we decided to start a GiveSendGo account to help her out. If you would rather drop off a donation at her shop, where several of us girls are helping out to keep her doors open, we will have a donation jar available there. The shop is located at 211 14th St W, in the parking lot of the Wurst Shop. You could also pick up your favorite drink while you're there!