Supporting the House

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Cecelia Stephens
I am recovering from a health crisis that came about in November and currently waiting for the green light to go back to work. Any help to catch u our rent and car payments from December and to secure January would be appreciated. Part of any donations received will be cycled back to help others. Thank you to all who show up
