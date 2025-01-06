Campaign Image

Supporting the House

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Cecelia Stephens

Campaign funds will be received by Cecelia Stephens

I am recovering from a health crisis that came about in November and currently waiting for the green light to go back to work. Any help to catch u our rent and car payments from December and to secure January would be appreciated. Part of any donations received will be cycled back to help others. Thank you to all who show up 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
38 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

