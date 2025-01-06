Justice for Daphne Fighting Real Estate Fraud

My name is Daphne Kanas, and I’m raising funds to cover the mounting costs of an ongoing legal battle after being a victim of real estate fraud. This fight is not just about me; it’s about standing up for fairness and accountability in a system that has failed to protect my family.





As a first-time homebuyer, I trusted the process and the professionals involved. Instead, I was deceived by sellers, agents, and an inspector who withheld critical information about the property. The result? My family lost everything. We endured nine months of homelessness, living in unstable conditions, and are still struggling to rebuild our lives. To this day, we sleep on mattresses on the floor and have not regained the stability we once worked so hard to achieve.





After moving into the home, we discovered extensive, undisclosed issues that made it uninhabitable, including:





Black mold from the HVAC system, which caused health issues for my family.

Broken plumbing lines that rendered the bathrooms and kitchen unusable.

Electrical fire hazards that put us in immediate danger.

Severe structural defects, including improper roof supports and flooding history, that had been concealed during the sale.

Now, I am preparing for mediation, which is an additional financial burden. Beyond the legal expenses, I also have to cover the cost of disposing of and cleaning out our belongings from the uninhabitable home. To make matters worse, I am also being forced to pay for certain services and costs related to the defendants—adding to the overwhelming toll this case has taken on my family.





Despite these challenges, I remain determined to fight for justice. I have clear evidence of fraud, including hundreds of pages of text messages, service records, undisclosed prior insurance claims, and even social media posts from the sellers admitting to known issues. My case is well-documented and strong, but the financial burden of keeping it alive in court is overwhelming.





I initially had an attorney, but due to their mismanagement and health issues, I was left to represent myself. Now, I’m carrying the weight of this litigation alone, including the costs of an appeal to piece my case back together.





This is where you come in. Your contributions will directly help cover essential court costs, mediation fees, disposal and cleaning expenses, and other legal costs needed to continue this fight. Every dollar raised will ensure I can push forward in seeking justice—not just for my family, but for others who might find themselves in a similar situation.





Your generosity will make an incredible difference in helping me:





Fund court costs, mediation fees, and the appeal to keep the case active.

Cover expenses for cleaning, disposal, and addressing ongoing service costs.

Expose the fraud and hold those accountable for their actions.

This battle has taken an enormous emotional and financial toll on my family, but I am determined to see it through. By standing with me, you are helping to shine a light on fraud in real estate transactions and giving a voice to those who might otherwise remain unheard.





Thank you for reading my story and for considering a donation to support our fight for justice. Every contribution—no matter the size—brings us closer to a fair resolution and helps us begin to rebuild what was taken from us.