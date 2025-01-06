Support for Michele and the Ramirez family

It is with a heavy heart that i am having to create this fundraiser for my dear friend Michele Ramirez,

In the summer of 2024 Michele received the unfortunate news that she had stage 4 cancer of the stomach and it had spread throughout her entire body.. It was a complete shock to the family and they have been left reeling with how to handle everything, Michele is the glue that holds the family together, Michele and her husband have a 10 year old son who is autistic and requires special care. Unfortunately Michele's husband Ben also has special needs and is not capable of supporting the family. They survive on a very low income and are in desperate need of financial help to take care of the costs of arranging both the funeral home and cemetery expenses.

Michele is in her final hours of life as the cancer has completely taken over her body they are removing the feeding tube tonight and will stop all food and water and hospice has been called in this evening to help make Michele as comfortable as possible.

Michele loves the Lord and has been a faithful servant for the kingdom we know that if the Lord doesn't heal Michele that she will be going home to glory, but we are very concerned for her son, her husband and her mother in the coming days of their great loss we are asking for prayers for the family and for any donations possible.

If you would like to donate directly to the funeral home and Cemetery you may do so by calling Jensen's Funeral Home in Sierra Vista 520-378-0016, and Cochise memory gardens cemetery]520-459-2072

Thank you in advance for all prayers and financial support

May the Lord bless and keep you, the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious unto you the Lord lift up his countenance upon you give you peace [Numbers 6:24-26]



