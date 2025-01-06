Custody for my Boys

Hello friends and family in Christ.

My name is Caitlyn and I have been blessed with two wonderful sons, Matthew (age 5), and Jack (age 2).

I have never been one to ask for help, especially financially, but I am looking for donations to go toward an attorney retainer fee to finally have an iron- clad custody agreement. My previous relationship with their father was traumatic and I am still working hard to cope and come back from. I have been trying to save ahead, but as everyone knows things unexpectedly come up and this is a large amount of money for anyone, especially a single mother. My hope is that with this money I can aquire a lawyer the put in to place a custody agreement so their isn't any more ongoing conflict and trauma to myself and my sons.

I hold Isaiah 41:10 close to my heart as well as Phillipians 4:6 in this time of despair. I am just trying to raise my boys up to know Christ in a home that is full of love and praise instead of anxiety and worry.

Thank you for reading this far and considering donation, the body of Christ is truly wondrous. Much love to each of you and may God Bless You Abundantly.