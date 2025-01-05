Supporting our first ever mission trip!

Campaign Image

After much prayer and seeking God’s guidance, my husband and I are excited to share that we’re embarking on a mission trip together in Quito Ecuador July 18th- July 24th 2025 with Hillcrest Baptist church!  This journey is something that has been on our hearts for a while, and we feel blessed to step out in faith and serve where we’ve been called. We’re looking forward to seeing how God will work through us and in us during this time. We would be so grateful for your prayers as we prepare and travel—prayers for safety, open hearts, and that His love shines through everything we do. 

 As part of this journey, we’re raising funds to help cover the costs. If you feel led to support us, whether through giving or prayer, we would be so grateful. Thank you for being a part of this mission and helping us share God’s love!

Chris
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Peter Muchko
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Praise the Lord! We are happy you guys get to go.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

