Support TNR Efforts for Battle Ground Cats

In the 2 years that my family has lived in Battle Ground, we have seen many stray kitties come and go. There have been multiple litters had in my neighborhood and there is currently an injured cat I am trying to catch. In my effort to catch this injured cat, I have caught 3 cats so far. One was homed and the other 2 are being TNR'd (trap neuter release) to slow the growing cat population one litter at a time.





I still have 3 cats left on my radar to catch and TNR. I am working alongside Abigail Harrington - I catch, she takes them for TNR, and I continue providing a safe environment for the kitties to have food and water well after the TNR so they stay local and off the dangerous main roads or wandering around looking for food.





The cost per cat for TNR from the facility providing the services is $50. I am asking for any contribution you can make to help cover the costs of these cats. It will increase their life expectancy. Whatever money is leftover from the TNR costs go towards the money I give to Abigail as donation for her time and gas spent collecting and dropping off the kitties.





Thank you for reading this and if you aren't sure if there are kitties in your area that need TNR, just set food out and they will come!