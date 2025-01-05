Supporting Cassie and Teddy

Help Cassie & Teddy: A Give Send Go for Accessibility and Financial Relief





Many of you know Cassie Holden Mills and her father Teddy as the dedicated bus drivers who have served the Beach Park and Zion communities. Now, they need our help.





Teddy's health has recently taken a downturn, and he now requires a ramp for wheelchair access and a bathroom remodel to accommodate his needs. These essential modifications are costly, and without proper support, the financial burden is overwhelming.





In addition to the physical needs, Cassie has had to put her life on hold, using her personal credit cards to manage Teddy's medical and financial situation. She has been working to liquidate Teddy's assets, but the debt continues to mount. Thankfully, her job in Zion has graciously given her time off, but the strain on her finances is real.





We are setting a goal of $25,000 to assist with:





Building a wheelchair-accessible ramp for Teddy’s home

Remodeling a bathroom to make it more accessible

Helping Cassie pay down her significant credit card debt

Providing some financial relief as Cassie focuses on her father's care

Every donation, big or small, will make a huge difference in easing the burdens that Cassie and Teddy are facing. Your generosity will not only help provide for necessary home modifications but also offer them the peace of mind they need during this difficult time.





Thank you for your support, and please consider sharing this campaign with others who may want to help!





Goal: $25,000











