Supporting Cassie and Teddy

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $1,535
Campaign funds will be received by Katherine Mills
Help Cassie & Teddy: A Give Send Go for Accessibility and Financial Relief
Many of you know Cassie Holden Mills and her father Teddy as the dedicated bus drivers who have served the Beach Park and Zion communities. Now, they need our help.
Teddy's health has recently taken a downturn, and he now requires a ramp for wheelchair access and a bathroom remodel to accommodate his needs. These essential modifications are costly, and without proper support, the financial burden is overwhelming.
In addition to the physical needs, Cassie has had to put her life on hold, using her personal credit cards to manage Teddy's medical and financial situation. She has been working to liquidate Teddy's assets, but the debt continues to mount. Thankfully, her job in Zion has graciously given her time off, but the strain on her finances is real.
We are setting a goal of $25,000 to assist with:
Building a wheelchair-accessible ramp for Teddy’s home
Remodeling a bathroom to make it more accessible
Helping Cassie pay down her significant credit card debt
Providing some financial relief as Cassie focuses on her father's care
Every donation, big or small, will make a huge difference in easing the burdens that Cassie and Teddy are facing. Your generosity will not only help provide for necessary home modifications but also offer them the peace of mind they need during this difficult time.
Thank you for your support, and please consider sharing this campaign with others who may want to help!
Lots of prayers and love to you and your family, Cassie
Get well soon!!!!
Praying for you all. That God give you strength, peace, wisdom, healing that He places people in your path that speak faith filled words that you see Jesus in your situation and have a revelation of just how much He loves you and your father and your whole family that he gives you Dr. & staff who are wise and compassionate. And guide and show you who can do the work that you need done.. Amen
Hugs and prayers for you and your dad!!
Thinking and praying for you and your family!
