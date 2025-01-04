Support the Appeal for Delta County Electors

Help Us Fight for Justice and Protect Your Constitutional Rights!

Dear Friends, Neighbors, and Patriots,

A referendum is your fundamental right to vote on laws that directly affect you. In Delta County, officials ignored our request for one after they passed a sweeping land-use law—no public vote, no accountability. We took it to court seeking only a fair hearing, but were slapped with $8,974.50 in attorney fees. They called our case “frivolous,” despite the fact we’re pro se citizens simply asking for judicial review.

To make matters worse, our judiciary district is currently under investigation for corruption—underscoring just how serious these issues are. We’re not fighting because it’s fun; it’s terrifying and requires endless research, fact-checking, and courage. But we refuse to be silenced.



If you haven't followed this issue, you can learn more by watching the first 20 minutes of this interview. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R14s8sSlHhc

What We Need:

1. Immediate Bond & Legal Costs: About $1,200 for the bond and up to $8,975, if we were to somehow lose. If words still retain their meaning and laws matter, this case will eventually win. The filing fees for Appeal court are $253 and it cost about $120 for printing.

2.Accountability: Demand our leaders respect our rights and due process.

3.Justice Served: This isn’t just about us—it’s about every individual’s voice in Delta County.

Join Us in the Fight

Your support—no matter the amount—pushes back against government overreach. If we win, any extra funds go to A4LL.org

So far the three plaintiffs have done all the legal work, we decided not to attempt to hire a lawyer spending what would have been $50,000 just to get us here. The system is setup against us and if farmers cannot request a judicial review, a check to the county's actions then we have no system of checks and balances.

Let’s stand strong together.

Thank You for Defending Freedom,

Ewelina Bajda, Jacob Dahlman, and James McCain Jr.

Delta County, Colorado