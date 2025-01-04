Campaign Image

Supporting For a new car

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $1,250

Campaign created by Michelle Rosenberger

Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Rosenberger

Supporting For a new car

For the past month I have been in a rental car.  My transmission in my 2002 Honda Accord is shot.  Need to pay for the tax, title and dealer fee for the 2007 Honda Accord I'm purchasing.

Thanks 

Michelle 

Recent Donations
Show:
Ethan
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

1fedupvet
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Donovan Turney
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

If Cowboy says your good people, your good by me. Good Luck and keep up your good works. -ES

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Good luck!

Peggy Swearingen
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Gatormom
$ 250.00 USD
8 days ago

Cowboy says you’re good people and that’s all I needed to hear.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
8 days ago

🫡

MUNKYBERTO INDUSTRIES INC
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

A friend loves at all times,and a brother(sister too) is born for a time of adversity.

React SAFE
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Sandman
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

You do so much for others, it's time for your community to help you out. Hope it helps!

Charlie Newman
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo