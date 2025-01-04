Supporting For a new car

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $1,250
Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Rosenberger
For the past month I have been in a rental car. My transmission in my 2002 Honda Accord is shot. Need to pay for the tax, title and dealer fee for the 2007 Honda Accord I'm purchasing.
Thanks
Michelle
If Cowboy says your good people, your good by me. Good Luck and keep up your good works. -ES
Good luck!
Cowboy says you’re good people and that’s all I needed to hear.
🫡
A friend loves at all times,and a brother(sister too) is born for a time of adversity.
You do so much for others, it's time for your community to help you out. Hope it helps!
