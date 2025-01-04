Support Hunter in Battle for Gun Rights

The Short and (not so)Sweet:

Hunter is a Disabled Veteran who has been suddenly cast into the fire of Federal Court for alleged violations of Federal Firearm Laws. His charges are violation of USC 18 SS 922(O) 'Possession of Unregistered Machine Guns'. Hunter has been an avid firearms collector, history enthusiast, and sportsman shooter his entire life. He faces up to 10 Years in prison, 250,000 dollars per firearm, and the loss of gun rights until death for mere alleged possession of the same Guns which the Government trusted him to sleep with and carry every waking hour in military service before the age of 21.

Where Will This Money Go?

Every dollar will be used to continue building up the legal team, hiring experts, paying legal fees and related costs in fighting for his life in this case. Any leftover money will be donated to charity, for others fighting leukemia like his grandfather.

This is urgent, as they have fast tracked a court date for the first week of February..

We are challenging the Constitutionality of The Hughes Amendment [ 922(O) ], not only for Hunter and his life, but to strike down the law for others who wish to safely and legally practice their 2nd amendment.





About Hunter:

Hunter served as an Intelligence Analyst for 5 years with a TS/SCI Clearance, working on Compartmentalized Special Access Programs, and after, worked on Cyber Defense and Strengthening of Midwestern Power Grid/SCADA Systems. Hunter has led a life of Service in Highly Sensitive work.





Full Story:

On the morning of 22 October 2022, as Hunter walk into work in Winfield Kansas, his Family Farm in Dexter, Kansas is raided by over 40 Unmarked vehicles and a crowd of FBI Agents and officers. His Grandfather, in late stage leukemia answers the door to a Hostage Rescue Team exiting an MRAP Armored Vehicle, and full Combat Armor and Rifle team setup.

After tearing the house to shreds and leaving everything but a handful of firearms and related gear ripped from a Locked Safe, The FBI and Other agents leave with no word on Why they are there and what they are investigating.

Upon retaining counsel and many months of wait later, the FBI reveals to Hunter that they have somehow connected to him, somebody, in another state, who he has never met or heard of, and investigated him, his family, and friends for domestic terror. Shocked, Hunter and his counsel eventually clear his name of such allegations and the FBI Agrees they have been mistaken and he, and everyone else investigated around him, is in fact not a security threat and they are mostly unconcerned with the firearms they've seized. 2 Years later, as The FBI Director exits the Bureau His case is thrown into indictment, with little to no warning.

Experts and most Gun enthusiasts know that 922(O), aka The Hughes Amendment, is unconstitutional and is unfair in its punishment. The Mere possession of a gun or accessory under this charge, which hasn't been registered, carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison AND up to a 250,000 dollar fine.

Things to consider:

According to the ATF's own records, there are over 740,000 Machine Guns in the Registry, which are owned by anybody who can obtain a Concealed Carry Permit.

Is 10 Years, $250,000 fine, and the loss of gun rights for LIFE,(PER GUILTY COUNT) Fair for what allegedly amounts to: Failure to complete a lengthy paperwork process and pay a Government fee of $200? Especially for item(s) allegedly found taken apart, locked in a safe, doing nobody harm?