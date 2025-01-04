Campaign Image

Supporting Bill Butterfield

 USD $1,800

Supporting Bill Butterfield

We're betting on BILL!

Bill Butterfield joined Kinsale as the Director of Food & Beverage over 10 years ago and has been working at country clubs for 30 years. He enjoys working in the private club business because of the family atmosphere and opportunity to get to know many people.

In 2008, Bill was diagnosed with colon cancer. After surgery to remove the tumor, he began both radiation and chemotherapy which successfully controlled the cancer from spreading.

A few years ago, it became clear the cancer had spread to both his lymph nodes and lungs. With a plan to slow down the progression of the cancer, Bill began an intense chemotherapy treatment regimen. At times, treatments seemed to be working, but chemo has not completely stopped the growth or spread. About two years ago, Bill learned the cancer had metastasized to his lower spine which meant he had to start another round of radiation. He is currently receiving bi-weekly treatments of chemotherapy to help slow any growth.

Bill shares, "Throughout these health challenges, I have had tremendous support from friends, family, my Kinsale team and so many members. When asked what can be offered to help me, | want people to know how much a smile, or warm greeting helps keep my spirits up; but the most important request I have is to schedule yearly checkups and if something seems wrong get it checked out immediately. If I had gone to the doctor with the first warning signs things would be different. I want to thank everyone for your support."

Please join us in supporting Bill Butterfield during his journey! 

Recent Donations
Charlie and Christy
$ 200.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Love you Bill!

Matt and Michele Stewart
$ 500.00 USD
19 hours ago

You’re in our prayers, Bill!

Tim ONeil
$ 100.00 USD
22 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Love you Bill!

Mitch Kon
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
23 hours ago

Lari and Travis
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Our prayers and thoughts to you Bill

Figola Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Naylon Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

