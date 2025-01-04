Needing help for vet bill

I just lost my sweet Lakota. He had cancer and was bleeding internally. My heart is breaking and I would have gone into debt if it would have saved him. I took him to two different vets before finding out how he was suffering. He was my heart and I love him so much. I cannot stop crying.

my other dog hurt his leg and he needs physical therapy now. Now the stress of the vet bill is upon me.

I'm wondering if you could pray for me and help me pay off my credit card I paid the vet bill on and help with getting my other dog into physical therapy