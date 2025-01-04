Campaign Image

Relief for The Wilson Family

Relief for The Wilson Family

This morning the Wilson’s detached garage was destroyed by fire. They lost several of their puppies, all of their alternative season clothing for the family, Jake’s tools, their freezers of meat (hopefully some of the meat can be salvaged but the freezers are lost) and many other items along with the structure itself. If you are able to offer a gift to help them begin the recovery process it would be much appreciated. Also if you have any future hand-me-down clothing for the children their ages are

Girl 16

Girl 14

Boy 12

Girl 10

Girl 8

Boy 4-5

Girl 2


Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying for you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
8 days ago

May God bless your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

Dear Wilson family we are praying for y'all!

Jon Ellison
$ 500.00 USD
10 days ago

