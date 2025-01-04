Relief for The Wilson Family

Raised:
USD $6,285
Campaign funds will be received by Cindy Wilson
This morning the Wilson’s detached garage was destroyed by fire. They lost several of their puppies, all of their alternative season clothing for the family, Jake’s tools, their freezers of meat (hopefully some of the meat can be salvaged but the freezers are lost) and many other items along with the structure itself. If you are able to offer a gift to help them begin the recovery process it would be much appreciated. Also if you have any future hand-me-down clothing for the children their ages are
Girl 16
Girl 14
Boy 12
Girl 10
Girl 8
Boy 4-5
Girl 2
Praying for you guys!
May God bless your family!
Dear Wilson family we are praying for y'all!
