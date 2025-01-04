Donate to Help Matt Get a Car

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $4,170
Campaign funds will be received by Matt Suther
A few days before Christmas, my husband's best friend, Matt Suther of Birmingham, Alabama, went through life-altering circumstances on Sunday December 22nd when he was involved in a head-on collision. Miraculously, he walked away with seemingly no injuries. However, the next day he felt so bad he went to the ER. His blood pressure was so high he could have had a stroke but, more importantly, after running tests, doctors discovered he has a brain tumor. It is likely cancerous, though that is yet to be confirmed.
The doctors explained that the jolt from the car wreck basically "woke up" the tumor, making Matt aware of it. So, obviously, Someone really wants him here, because without the car wreck he might never have known about the tumor until it had progressed beyond help.
Right now, we are waiting to hear the MRI results regarding the tumor; however, until then, Matt must return to work. The problem is that he has no car because it was totaled in the wreck. The doctors have released him to work (and drive), but without a car he must rely on friends to drive him back and forth every day.
The purpose of this campaign is to help solve that dilemma. We humbly ask for your support to buy a used car for Matt. $6,000 won't cover much, but having any car would be helpful. Any amount will help, even $5.00.
Unfortunately, this awful news comes at the same time Matt's daughter, Stella, is undergoing her second round of chemotherapy for Fanconi Anemia (FA), which will be followed by another bone marrow transplant. Matt is a loving father and has endured so much stress with his daughter's diagnosis. By having a car, Matt can also make the needed trips to visit his daughter frequently in the hospital while she is undergoing her chemotherapy treatments. Please join us in praying for Matt and for Stella.
Overall, my husband and Matt have been best friends for 30+ years so we know him well. Matt is kind-hearted, loyal, hard working, and a loving father of two. He has a heart of gold and my husband calls him "a brother from another mother" because he is just that. If you cannot donate, at least put Matt on your prayer lists and share this post.
Many Blessings!
May God bless your family.
God bless you both. You are in my prayers. --Laurie (friend of Brenda W)
Love y’all!
Sending our love and prayers!
Good luck Matt from the Gulf Coast of Alabama
Wow sorry to hear about all that at once. Thank God he was able to walk away from the accident. Wish i was able to do more. We love and miss y’all.
Sending love!!
God is great and he knows your needs. My granddaughter is a great person to have on your side.
Hugs
We love you, Matt!
January 12th, 2025
Hi everyone, we just wanted to say thank you SO MUCH for your swift response to help Matt. This has been an incredible response and we are blown away that within a week we have raised over 2/3rds of the funds needed for Matt receiving his car!! It just goes to show how loved he is, and how kind and amazing all of you are who have helped. Please know that Matt is looking at the fundraiser every day and every time someone gives he is seeing it. He has been very overwhelmed and touched by your generosity.
To give a short update, UAB scheduled a more extensive MRI for February and no results have been given on the first one. Please continue to pray in the meantime for Matt’s healing, and for Stella as well as she goes through her treatments.
Right now, the most helpful thing you can do is take a moment to share this fundraiser on social media or text it to others. For every share, an average of $30 is donated. Thank you! We are hoping to raise that last $2,000 in the next week.
Again, thank you so much. We’ll continue to keep you updated.
Blessings,
Lyndsi Bigbee
