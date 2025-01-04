Donate to Help Matt Get a Car

A few days before Christmas, my husband's best friend, Matt Suther of Birmingham, Alabama, went through life-altering circumstances on Sunday December 22nd when he was involved in a head-on collision. Miraculously, he walked away with seemingly no injuries. However, the next day he felt so bad he went to the ER. His blood pressure was so high he could have had a stroke but, more importantly, after running tests, doctors discovered he has a brain tumor. It is likely cancerous, though that is yet to be confirmed.

The doctors explained that the jolt from the car wreck basically "woke up" the tumor, making Matt aware of it. So, obviously, Someone really wants him here, because without the car wreck he might never have known about the tumor until it had progressed beyond help.

Right now, we are waiting to hear the MRI results regarding the tumor; however, until then, Matt must return to work. The problem is that he has no car because it was totaled in the wreck. The doctors have released him to work (and drive), but without a car he must rely on friends to drive him back and forth every day.

The purpose of this campaign is to help solve that dilemma. We humbly ask for your support to buy a used car for Matt. $6,000 won't cover much, but having any car would be helpful. Any amount will help, even $5.00.

Unfortunately, this awful news comes at the same time Matt's daughter, Stella, is undergoing her second round of chemotherapy for Fanconi Anemia (FA), which will be followed by another bone marrow transplant. Matt is a loving father and has endured so much stress with his daughter's diagnosis. By having a car, Matt can also make the needed trips to visit his daughter frequently in the hospital while she is undergoing her chemotherapy treatments. Please join us in praying for Matt and for Stella.

Overall, my husband and Matt have been best friends for 30+ years so we know him well. Matt is kind-hearted, loyal, hard working, and a loving father of two. He has a heart of gold and my husband calls him "a brother from another mother" because he is just that. If you cannot donate, at least put Matt on your prayer lists and share this post.

Thank you so much for your prayers and support. This family needs it!!





Blessings,

Lyndsi Bigbee