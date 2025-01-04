Jenn's Healing Tribe

Jenn hasn't been feeling well lately, so she went in to get a PET scan, which revealed new tumors. An MRI was then ordered, which revealed tumors and lesions in her brain. Additionally, an area in her bone requires a biopsy for further evaluation.

In light of this, Jenn has decided to pursue a more natural approach to her treatment this time. She is working with a specialist assembling a team of natural oncologists to develop a personalized care plan. The treatment with this team will cost $1,000 daily, five days a week, but it’s currently unclear how long the treatments will need to continue.

In addition, Jenn requires specialized equipment and therapies for her at-home treatments, which are estimated to cost around $9,000. Unfortunately, none of these expenses are covered by insurance, meaning everything will have to be paid out of pocket.

Jenn, Nate, and Pixley could also use help with meals. These meals need to follow the Whole30 guidelines and use as many organic ingredients as possible to support her treatment and overall health.

Your support, whether through donations, meal preparation, or other means, would make a huge difference during this challenging time. If you have any ideas for fundraising campaigns or donation drives, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Every suggestion and effort is deeply appreciated!

Small and ongoing donations are just as impactful and deeply appreciated as larger contributions. Every bit of support makes a meaningful difference.