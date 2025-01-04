Campaign Image

In Loving Memory of Sydney Howells

Our collective hearts were broken with the loss of the extraordinary and promising young life of Sydney Howells, who was tragically killed in a traffic accident this past Thursday, January 2nd, while riding her motorcycle. Sydney brought light to everyone she interacted with and everywhere she went. She was so kind and always ready to lend a helping hand. Her beauty not only radiated externally but her soul was angelic. Her smile and laugh will never be forgotten. This is a tragic and sudden loss to so many, but mainly to her sweet family. 

If you are looking for an opportunity to help give in remembrance of Sydney, I ask that you please donate and assist Jeff and Kriquett Howells with whatever amount you can.  We all know funeral expenses are pretty expensive, not to mention any other family financial burdens her loss may cause them. They are going through so much emotionally and mentally as they have lost a child and sibling unexpectedly. 

Please help this amazing family during their time of need. 🙏🏼❤️

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 hours ago

RIVER OUTLAW
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

I am so sorry for your loss.

Richie Chilingirian
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

So sorry for your loss.

Koyle Family
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending SO much love your way

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Gracelyn Kajs
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for every single one of you.

Clt Monday Muc Crew
$ 250.00 USD
5 days ago

Sending Love and Prayers to you and your Family Jeff....God Bless

Leanne David Pruett
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

With love and remembrance, we share in your sorrow.

Mark cibula
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

God bless

Lark
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

My heart breaks for you all. Lifting you up in prayer and sending much love.,

Lori Ridding-Rice
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

My prayers are with you & your family.

Terri Ramsey McClary
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

May God be with you and your family in this time of sorrow. Find strength from prayer With love, Terri

Marixa and Family
$ 75.00 USD
6 days ago

Our sincere and deepest condolences from all of our family.

Wendra
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

My deepest condolences. Sending love and prayers to all of you.

Kodie Salter
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Im thinking of you and your beautiful family. My heartfelt condolences Kodie and Randy

The Duffey family
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

We are so sorry for your loss and may the Lord give you the strength Sydney inspires

Anita Ulich
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

I am so very sorry for your loss..

Stephanie Gonzalez
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

The DAquino Family
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

You’re in our thoughts and prayers.

