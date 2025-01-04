In Loving Memory of Sydney Howells

Our collective hearts were broken with the loss of the extraordinary and promising young life of Sydney Howells, who was tragically killed in a traffic accident this past Thursday, January 2nd, while riding her motorcycle. Sydney brought light to everyone she interacted with and everywhere she went. She was so kind and always ready to lend a helping hand. Her beauty not only radiated externally but her soul was angelic. Her smile and laugh will never be forgotten. This is a tragic and sudden loss to so many, but mainly to her sweet family.

If you are looking for an opportunity to help give in remembrance of Sydney, I ask that you please donate and assist Jeff and Kriquett Howells with whatever amount you can. We all know funeral expenses are pretty expensive, not to mention any other family financial burdens her loss may cause them. They are going through so much emotionally and mentally as they have lost a child and sibling unexpectedly.

Please help this amazing family during their time of need. 🙏🏼❤️