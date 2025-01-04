In Loving Memory of Sydney Howells

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $11,570
Our collective hearts were broken with the loss of the extraordinary and promising young life of Sydney Howells, who was tragically killed in a traffic accident this past Thursday, January 2nd, while riding her motorcycle. Sydney brought light to everyone she interacted with and everywhere she went. She was so kind and always ready to lend a helping hand. Her beauty not only radiated externally but her soul was angelic. Her smile and laugh will never be forgotten. This is a tragic and sudden loss to so many, but mainly to her sweet family.
If you are looking for an opportunity to help give in remembrance of Sydney, I ask that you please donate and assist Jeff and Kriquett Howells with whatever amount you can. We all know funeral expenses are pretty expensive, not to mention any other family financial burdens her loss may cause them. They are going through so much emotionally and mentally as they have lost a child and sibling unexpectedly.
Please help this amazing family during their time of need. 🙏🏼❤️
I am so sorry for your loss.
So sorry for your loss.
Sending SO much love your way
Praying for every single one of you.
Sending Love and Prayers to you and your Family Jeff....God Bless
With love and remembrance, we share in your sorrow.
God bless
My heart breaks for you all. Lifting you up in prayer and sending much love.,
My prayers are with you & your family.
May God be with you and your family in this time of sorrow. Find strength from prayer With love, Terri
Our sincere and deepest condolences from all of our family.
My deepest condolences. Sending love and prayers to all of you.
Im thinking of you and your beautiful family. My heartfelt condolences Kodie and Randy
We are so sorry for your loss and may the Lord give you the strength Sydney inspires
I am so very sorry for your loss..
You’re in our thoughts and prayers.
