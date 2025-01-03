Costa Rica Mission 2025

I am beyond excited to announce that I will return to Costa Rica this spring from March 7th to March 16th! My team and I will again travel through Well Child International's "Hike for Humanity" program. I am overjoyed that I have been asked to help lead this trip returning to serve the Cabécar people!

What will we be doing?

This year, we will serve the Cabécar community by providing practical help, sharing the Gospel, and building meaningful relationships. Unlike last year, which focused on medical support, this trip will center on repairing the Alto Almirante School (the kindergarten-8th grade school we stay at) while continuing to provide basic supplies to the community. The school is an important part of the community. Last year, my team and I saw firsthand how desperately the school needs repairs. The floors of the kindergarten room were breaking through, making it unsafe for students. Our main goals are to improve safety, increase accessibility, and expand the water system. If you’d like to learn more about the school’s needs, you can check out this link: https://givesendgo.com/Alto_Almirante?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=Alto_Almirante

Upon arriving in San José, Costa Rica, my team and I will take a bus east for 6 hours and then be transported to the beginning of the trail up into the mountains. From there, we will backpack 5.4 miles up into the jungle to the Cabécar community.

Some of the things we will be doing while there include:

Helping repair the school (painting, cleaning, etc.)

House-to-house visits (sharing the gospel, praying, providing supplies, etc.)

Teaching English classes

Hosting a VBS (Vacation Bible School) for the kids

Hosting a church service

Giving out Bibles (translated into their language)

Learning about Cabecar culture

Building relationships with people in the community

We will be working alongside pastor Simeon, a local pastor who is passionate about sharing the hope of the Gospel. Simeon works very hard to ensure the spiritual needs of the community are taken care of. After working at his full-time job, he takes his dirt bike miles into the mountains to reach a handful of different villages where he is discipling, bringing up leaders, and planting churches within the community.

Who are the Cabécar people?

The Cabécar people are an indigenous group native to the Talamanca Mountain region of eastern Costa Rica. This community is so remote that they rarely ever see visitors. The Cabécar people travel primarily by foot. Medical care or even some basic food items are difficult to access because it can take up to two days to walk to the nearest hospital or market.

Why am I going on this trip?

As a disciple of Christ, I feel called to continue serving through missions. Last year on this trip, I experienced a moment that deeply impacted me. While visiting homes with my team, we met a woman named Sylvia. She welcomed us into her home and shared her faith, but also her struggles. Her young son had recently broken his leg, and the nearest hospital was days away and unaffordable. We prayed with and encouraged her, reminding her of God’s faithfulness even in hardship.

This encounter stays with me because it shows the deep need for spiritual encouragement and practical support in communities like these. After going on this trip last March, I feel the Lord calling me to go back and serve the Cabécar people again. This remote group not only needs the hope of the gospel but also basic everyday supplies we often take for granted. I’m incredibly grateful for the chance to return and excited to see how God will work in their lives and mine through this journey.

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” - Mark 16:15





If you feel led to support me through prayer, I would be grateful for blessing over:

- Safety and health during travel and while in the village

- The work we will be doing, that it may glorify God

- Our heart posture, that my teammates and I remain humble and focused on the will of the Lord

- Sufficient funds to make this journey possible

If you plan to support me in prayer, I will communicate at a later date more specific prayer requests and details.

Thank you for being a part of this mission! Please reach out to me if you have any questions at all and I can’t wait to tell you more!





Sincerely,

Bethany Lince

bethanylince@gmail.com

(503) 812-9311