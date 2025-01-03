Campaign Image

Help Support a Family After A Devastating Fire

 USD $15,000

 USD $960

Campaign created by Willow DiGiacomo

Campaign funds will be received by Courtney Brewer

An accidental fire destroyed a family's home on 1/2/25. All of their possessions were damaged from fire, smoke, and water. A dog, cat, rabbit, and snake died during the incident, but the humans and remaining pets are safe. The house's electric will need to be completely redone, along with massive amounts of melted materials, broken walls, and smoke damage.


The house was not insured and the family was not financially prepared for a disaster of this magnitude.


They are currently residing in a friend's camper on the property to continue to take care of their horses and try to salvage as much as they can from the remains.


Please consider helping this hardworking family with two kids and animals! Anything is helpful!

ReneeD
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

God bless you as you rebuild your lives and home.

Wilma Thompson Rogers
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Cheyenne Massey
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

Mary Brewer
$ 500.00 USD
9 days ago

Thomas this is Grandma we love you very much and we're sorry for your loss of your home and your animals I hope everything turns out for you I love you very very much Thomas your grandma

Robyn Tasker
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Steve Tracy Emma Bianco
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Sending thoughts and prayers to you all.

Erin Walborn
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

I’m so sorry!

Ken
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

So sorry to hear about the loss of your home and pets. I hope this donation helps.

