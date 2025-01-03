Help Support a Family After A Devastating Fire

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $960
Campaign funds will be received by Courtney Brewer
An accidental fire destroyed a family's home on 1/2/25. All of their possessions were damaged from fire, smoke, and water. A dog, cat, rabbit, and snake died during the incident, but the humans and remaining pets are safe. The house's electric will need to be completely redone, along with massive amounts of melted materials, broken walls, and smoke damage.
The house was not insured and the family was not financially prepared for a disaster of this magnitude.
They are currently residing in a friend's camper on the property to continue to take care of their horses and try to salvage as much as they can from the remains.
Please consider helping this hardworking family with two kids and animals! Anything is helpful!
God bless you as you rebuild your lives and home.
Thomas this is Grandma we love you very much and we're sorry for your loss of your home and your animals I hope everything turns out for you I love you very very much Thomas your grandma
Sending thoughts and prayers to you all.
I’m so sorry!
So sorry to hear about the loss of your home and pets. I hope this donation helps.
