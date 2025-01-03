Funeral Expenses for Kirby Hale

Kirby Hale entered the world on March 5th, 1992. He departed from this world on December 22nd, 2024 and was welcomed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Kirby lived his life centered on faith, love, and family, leaving an unforgettable mark on all who knew him.

Though Kirby was born in Odessa TX, he spent his childhood and formative years in Kerrville and Junction where he made lifelong memories and friendships. He is a proud graduate of Junction High School where he was a standout on and off the field. When he wasn’t playing football or baseball, Kirby was also a gifted artist. Kirby’s creativity would strike the hearts of many. His time in these small Texas towns shaped his character, instilling in him the values of hard work, and humility.

Kirby was a man of remarkable humor and heart full of kindness. Known for his quick wit and infectious laughter, Kirby could light up any room with his presence. His humor wasn’t just about getting laughs — it was the way he expressed love and brought joy to everyone around him. Beneath his humor, Kirby carried a deep compassion and kindness. He was the kind of person who could make you laugh until your sides ached. At his core, Kirby was a truly good person, someone who lived with integrity and treated every person with respect and kindness.

Kirby had a steadfast love for his family. Kirby’s life was a testament to love, devotion, and unwavering kindness. Kirby cherished his three beautiful children, Hazel, Olive, and Emerald, with boundless pride and love. He was deeply adored by his fiancée, Megen, and her son, Parker, who he embraced with a full heart. Kirby is a devoted son to Trisha Kirby-Hale, Steve Hale and Sherry. He is the brother to his four siblings, Cody Hale, Heather Geddis, who is married to Timothy Geddis, Kyle Hale, and Ryan Hale. He is the loving grandson to his grandmother, Lynda Kirby and Chris Salisbury. He was the best uncle to his five nephews—Tanner, Acie, Timothy, Wyatt, and Tristan—showering them with endless affection. Kirby’s love and loyalty extended to his uncle John and aunt Kelbi Kirby, his first cousins Kaeli and Kinzi, and a wide circle of other family and friends who became like family. His warmth and presence enriched the lives of all who knew him, leaving a legacy of love that will be carried forward in the hearts of those he held dear to him.

Above all, Kirby’s greatest joy and deepest love were for his three beautiful children, Hazel, Olive, and Emerald Hale. He was the most proud and devoted father, cherishing every moment he had with them. Kirby poured his heart out into raising and providing for his children. His children adored him, looking up to him as their protector, teacher, and best friend. Kirby was their hero, and the love they shared with him was pure and boundless — a bond formed that will remain unbroken in their hearts forever.

He is now reunited with his beloved Great Grandmother, MoMo, and Grandad, Houston Kirby, Grandparents Jim and Gail Hale and Lavena Salisbury in Heaven, where eternal joy abounds.

Kirby’s zest for life, big smile and huge hugs had an impact on many lives. We can’t wait to meet you again in the kingdom of Heaven.

All money raised will help the family pay for Kirby's final expenses. Anything left over will be put in an account for his three children.

Thank you for helping the family with your kindness.

We will be having Kirby’s celebration of his life on January 18th, 2:00pm-6:00pm at First Baptist Church 202 S. 8th street Junction TX 76849

Casual colorful attire. His children did not want to wear dark clothes and I absolutely agreed with them. Kirby was too colorful to be muted.



