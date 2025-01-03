Supporting the Roth family

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 9 hours ago 0

Cody Crawford - $ 100.00 USD 17 hours ago So Sorry for your loss!! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 1 day ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 3 days ago Yall are in our thoughts and prayers! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 4 days ago 1

Warren Family - $ 100.00 USD 4 days ago We are so sorry for your loss. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 5 days ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 5 days ago 2

Charles Waits - $ 50.00 USD 5 days ago 2

Michael Soucie - $ 250.00 USD 5 days ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 5 days ago 2

SMorris - $ 25.00 USD 5 days ago Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you. 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 5 days ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 5 days ago Pray for peace and needed support 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 5 days ago 2

Sandeep Shrestha - $ 25.00 USD 5 days ago 2

Lauren Glenn - $ 100.00 USD 5 days ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 5 days ago Praying for God to comfort you and your kids during this very difficult time. 2

Tridai Taylor - $ 25.00 USD 5 days ago Sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. 2

Tyler and Sierra - $ 50.00 USD 5 days ago Keeping you in our prayers in the days and weeks to come. Praying you find a peace that only God can give. We are so so sorry for your loss. 3