Supporting the Roth family

Raised:
USD $11,682
Campaign funds will be received by Andrew Roth
Due to the unexpected loss of my wife Karlee Roth.. 30 years old..we are in need of funds for her burial and cover expenses for our 3 children. Anything you can give will be much appreciated.. also we need lots of prayers.. thank you in advance ❤🙏
So Sorry for your loss!!
Yall are in our thoughts and prayers!
We are so sorry for your loss.
Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.
Pray for peace and needed support
Praying for God to comfort you and your kids during this very difficult time.
Sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Keeping you in our prayers in the days and weeks to come. Praying you find a peace that only God can give. We are so so sorry for your loss.
