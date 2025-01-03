Supporting Chloe&Charles in their healing journey

We're in need of medical funds for continued medical care for my daughter Chloe & husband Charles.They will be continuing care with our functional medicine doctor & herbalist.

We've been going through a hard season, but God has been with us through it all & has been so, so good!😇 My husband was off work since May 31st, due to medical issues, with no pay. He was able to finally start working the end of October. 🙌 Our daughter was hospitalized because she had a relapse for an eating disorder on June 8th, where they medically stabilized her. She was then transferred to an eating disorder clinic, which did not meet her physical/medical needs. We have been seeking alternative treatment for Chloe & Charles, which is a much better fit for them inorder to help fully heal. Insurance doesn't cover functional medicine or herbalist. The funds will be used for functional medicine appointments, bloodwork, any alternative treatments that will benefit them, herbal remedies & nutraceuticals. (We're asking for funds to help Chloe & Charles, so we can get back up on our feet, while they continue to heal, plus get the care they need.)

We thank you for helping Chloe & Charles in their healing journey. 💚 Please pray for their full & complete healing & for our family. 🙏

God Bless😇

Have a beautiful & blessed day!😇