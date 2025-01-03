Bridge of Hope Guatemala Trip

On February 22nd, 2025, my dad (Kevin) and I will be taking our first mission trip to Guatemala. For many years, we’ve heard of many others from our church joining the Bridge of Hope team, going there to build homes for widows. About 10 years ago, they also started a school and feeding program for disrupted families and orphans. I’m asking for your prayers and to please consider a donation of any amount to help with the cost of the trip. I would love to take you along on this adventure through your support, I know this trip is truly a life changer, and excited to work on something that is near to my heart.

Over the last 17 years, past teams have brought the love of Christ to the widows and families in the Ixil triangle in the mountains of Central Guatemala. This area was decimated by over 20 years of civil war. The stories are heartbreaking but when the Bridge of Hope teams are asked why do they go all the way down there in these remote mountainous villages, the reason is simple because nobody else does.

The Bridge of Hope team has been providing education and a daily healthy meal for 85 kids over the past 17 years and has been able to bless over 250 families with new homes through the generous donations and lots of miles logged in past years.

Thank you for being part of changing lives one life and home at a time and coming along to Guatemala with me and the team. THANK YOU!

James 1:27 Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from by the world.

Here is some additional information about Bridge of Hope:

https://www.facebook.com/bridgeofhope127

https://bridge-of-hope.weebly.com/







